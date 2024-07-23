‘Hairspray – The Musical’ is coming to Crown

For the first time in Perth, HAIRSPRAY The Musical, the big-hearted, hit musical based on the multi-award winning Broadway production, is playing at Crown Theatre this September.

The story of Hairspray begins with John Water’s 1988 movie which starred Sony Bono, Debbie Harry, Jerry Stiller, and the legendary Divine. It was also the screen debut of Ricki Lake.

- Advertisement -

Set in 1962 Baltimore, Maryland, the tale follows teenage Tracy Turnblad’s dream to dance on The Corny Collins Show, a local TV dance program. When Tracy wins a role on the show, she becomes a celebrity overnight, leading to social change as Tracy campaigns for the show’s integration.

Waters had made his mark with subversive indie films including Pink Flamingoes, Female Trouble and Desperate Living. Hairspray attracted a wider audience and began Water’s move into bigger budget films. He followed up this iconic film with Cry Baby starring Johnny Depp, and Serial Mon fronted by Kathleen Turner.

In 2002 the story was transformed into a musical that got rave reviews on Broadway. The works features music from Marc Shaiman, who worked alongside Scott Whittman on the associated lyrics.

So popular was the musical version, a film version was also created in 2007 with an all-star cast that included John Travolta, Michelle Pfeiffer, Christopher Walken, Amanda Bynes, James Marsden, Zac Efron, Queen Latifah, Allison Janney. Nicki Blonsky made her screen debut playing Tracy Turnblad.

For this upcoming local production, 32 talent performers have been case. Among them Rob Palmer, best known for being part of the Better Homes and Garden team, he’s also had a long career in the theatre.

Chelsea Plumley, a five-time Green Room Award nominated musical theatre performer, GLUG award-winning cabaret artist, musician, singing coach and television actor will be in the cast. Her TV credits include seven seasons in William & Sparkles’ Magical Tales, Neighbours, and Offspring.

Brendan Hansen, who recently wowed audiences at the Perth Cabaret Festival is onboard too. Hansen’s credits include All Shook Up, Chicago, The Addams Family Musical, Peter Pan, Cinderella, and many more.

Also announced as part of the cast is Paige Fallu, a Musical Theatre WAAPA graduate. Her stage credits include Mabel Washington in Fame! The Musical, Calliope in Xanadu and Yertle the Turtle in Seussical The Musical.

This bold, new Australian production features big-hearted, feel-good songs Good Morning, Baltimore, You Can’t Stop the Beat, and many more.

Tickets to the show are now on sale.