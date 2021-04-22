UK drag favourite Juno Birch to bring stunning tour to Australia in 2022

Intergalactic drag superstar and The Sims superfan Juno Birch is heading to Australia next year.

In The Dark have announced the dates for Juno Birch’s Attack of the Stunning tour – with special Aussie guest Kane Enable.

Birch has described her drag as “Martian spy woman, meets The Muppets, meets 1960s housewife, meets Squidward, meets The Fifth Element, the sixth element, the seventh element… all the elements darling.”

Birch is also known for her out of this world artwork and striking sculptures, make up tutorials and makeovers and hilarious YouTube content.

Juno Birch: Attack of the Stunning is coming to Australia in May 2022. Check out this link for presales and more info.

