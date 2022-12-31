UK lobby groups says there are too many gay characters on BBC shows

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

A lobby group in the UK has suggested that the BBC features to0 many LGBT characters in its programs, while also over-representing people of colour and different ethnic backgrounds.

The review conducted by The Campaign for Common Sense has not been publicly released on its website yet, but details of the report have been published by conservative news outlets.

The Daily Telegraph has reported that the group say the BBC is at risk of “warping modern Britain” by having a political bias in drama and comedy programs.

One show criticised by the report in the thriller Vigil which features Rose Leslie and Suranne Jones as police investigators looking into a cover-up on a British nuclear-powered submarine.

The drama The Responder which looks into corruption in the police force was also in their firing line. They argue that the drama starring Martin Freeman included too many Black or Asian characters with half of the cast coming from diverse backgrounds. In reality the ranks of the Merseyside Police Force only have 0.5 per cent of their officers who are black, and 0.4 per cent are of Asian descent.

Eastenders, Sherwood, Industry and The Capture were also accused of social engineering.

A spokesman for the Campaign for Common Sense said: “Too often in BBC dramas you can see only one side of an argument presented.

“And it’s usually the side of a liberal, left-wing, woke viewpoint that has more in common with the echo chambers of Twitter than the majority of licence fee payers who are forced to fund the BBC’s output.”

The BBC has dismissed the report accusing the group of “cherry-picking” through their content to make their argument.

“We work with the very best creative talent who represent all corners of the UK and reflect different views and perspectives, while also providing brilliant entertainment and escapism.

“Cherry-picking a handful of examples in thousands of hours of output does not constitute analysis and is not a true representation of BBC content.” a spokesperson said.

The lobby group has previously published a report accused the broadcaster of bias on issues relating to gender and transgender rights. In that report the group was critical of the broadcaster being a member of the Workplace Equality Index run by LGBTIQA+ rights group Stonewall.

BBC severs ties with Stonewall in 2021

In 2021 the broadcaster withdrew from the program after there were accusations it may lead to bias in news reports. The BBC denied its participation in the project had any effect on its editorial coverage.

“Being a part of the Diversity Champions Programme has never required the BBC to support the campaigns of Stonewall, nor its policy positions. As a broadcaster, we have our own values and editorial standards – these are clearly set out and published in our Editorial Guidelines. We are also governed by the Royal Charter and the Ofcom Broadcasting Code. Our journalists continue, as ever, to report a full range of perspectives on stories.” the broadcaster said in a statement.

“Although the BBC will not be renewing its participation in the Diversity Champions Programme, in the future we will continue to work with a range of external organisations, including Stonewall, on relevant projects to support our LGBTQ+ staff.” Australia’s ABC faced similar accusations Similar questions were raised at the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) earlier this year by its own media analysis program Media Watch. Host Paul Barry questioned the ABC’s involvement in ACON’s Pride in Diversity program saying it may cause bias and favourable treatment of LGBTIQA+ issues in news coverage. “The problem here is a media group partnering with and being rewarded by a lobby group — any lobby group. And how that can lead to perceptions of bias in coverage or to bias itself.” Barry said.

While Media Watch did not put forward any instances of bias occurring, Barry said there was a potential that bias could occur.

ACON, who run the Australian version of the diversity program, said their scheme was not involved in lobbying over program content. ACON said the program has come under repeated attacks over the past several months from opponents of LGBTQ equality, who have taken to mainstream, digital and social media to mischaracterise their scheme.

BBC faces new criticism for directing viewers to Stonewall’s helplines

This week the BBC faced another round of criticism for directing viewers of RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK to Stonewall’s help lines.

The Daily Mail questioned if it was appropriate for the help and support advice linked to the program to direct people to Stonewall’s helplines.

The service is described as offering help and advice for people who may be LGBT on a range of subjects, including coming out and hate crime.

A spokesperson for Stonewall said there should be nothing controvertial about offering support services to viewers.

“Stonewall is a charity that provides a wide range of support and information to the public and organisations, including through our long running Info Service.

“There’s nothing controversial about signposting support that’s available from LGBTQ+ specialist charities.” a spokesperson for Stonewall said.

Graeme Watson

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.org.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.