UK trial of accused murders of Brianna Gehy commences

The trial of two teenagers accused of murdering 16-year-old British transgender woman Brianna Ghey has commended in the United Kingdom.

The opening day of the trial has heard shocking details about the young woman’s death that occurred in February this year. The two accused, one male and one female, were both 15 years old at the time of the alleged crime, cannot be named for legal reasons.

Warning: This story has details of violence against a person who was transgender. Information in this article might be distressing to some readers. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

Prosecutors claim that a plan to murder Ghey was found in one of the teenager’s bedrooms, and Snapchat messages between the pair leading up to the time of her death indicated they were planning to meet in the park where the teenager’s body was later found by dog walkers.

Prosecutors have also outlined that the two teenagers discussed killing Ghey over text messages prior to her death and frequently demeaned her in their conversations using slurs and transphobic language.

The court heard that Ghey was stabbed 28 times, and her body was found on a path in Culcheth Linear Park, a few miles from her Birchwood home. The wounds of her body were to her head, neck, back and chest.

Prosecutors allege that the two teenagers lured Ghey to the park with the intention of murdering her.

It is alleged the two accused, who had known each other since they were 11 years old, had fantasised about killing five potential victims including school classmates and other acquaintances.

Among their electronic messages was an alleged plan to kill Ghey by getting her to overdose on ibuprofen pills so her death would look like a suicide. Prosecutors allege that one of the accused may have unsuccessfully carried out this plan prior to the fatal stabbing on 11th of February.

The court has heard that both of the accused have pleaded not guilty to the charges, with each of them claiming the other is responsible for the murder. They have not denied planning the killing, but both have claimed they did not carry out the act.

Prosecutors say that the medical evidence will show that Ghey sustained deep and extensive wounds, indicating a “sustained and violent” assault that was carried out by both defendants.

“The prosecution case is that, whoever delivered the fatal blows, both defendants are equally guilty,” prosecutor Deanna Heer said at the opening of the trial. “Acting together, they planned and executed their plan to kill her.”

The defence has yet to outline their case.

OIP Staff

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.asn.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.