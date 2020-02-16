Ulrikke gets Norway’s attention for Eurovision 2020

Australia is sending Montaigne with her tune Don’t Break Me to battle it out at Eurovision 2020 in Rotterdam, and slowly we finding out which artists she’ll face off against.

Mononymous artist Ulrikke has just been chosen as Norway’s entrant for the competition with her song Attention.

The singer first came to prominence on Norwegian Idol in 2013, and more recently she’s appeared in a production of the musical The Sound of Music playing Liesl Von Trapp.

To gain her spot in the competition Ulrikke took part in Norway’s annual Melodi Grand Prix, a competition that takes 5 weeks to choose the winner. Ten songs were in the competition and over the weeks it was whittled down to just one.

Attention was written by Christian Ingebrigtsen, Kjetil Mørland and Ulrikke Brandstorp (who does actually have a family name).

To be honest we’re a little disappointed that Norwegians didn’t get behind Liza Vassilieva and her song I Am Gay which was knocked out in the second week of the competition. A song that rhymes ‘gay’ with ‘say’ and ‘cliche’ has Eurovision hit written all over it.

Here’s Ulrikke’s entry for the competition.

How’s Norway faired at Eurovision in previous years?

Norway have been in the competition 58 times and won the top spot on three occasions.

Their first win came in 1985 with Bobbysox and their song La Det Swinge (Let It Swing). Their second victory was with new age band Secret Garden and their largely instrumental tune Nocturne in 1998.

Norway’s most recent success was 11 years ago when violin playing Alexander Rybak, who was as cute as a jar of buttons, won with Fairytale.

In 2019 Keiino won the televote in the Grand Final with their song Spirit in the Sky, but they’d didn’t find as much popularity with the juries, and slipped down to sixth place.

Of the five years that Australia has been in the competition, Norway has placed higher than us on two occasions.

