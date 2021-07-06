Uncle Jack Charles features on tonight’s ‘Who Do You Think You Are?’

Eight of Australia’s most celebrated personalities from the world of music, politics, stage, television and film explore their pasts on the latest season of Who Do You Think You Are?

Celia Pacquola, Malcolm Turnbull, Denise Drysdale and Jeff Fatt (The Wiggles) join the cast of the much-loved genealogy series, which takes well-known personalities on a revealing journey into their past, sharing their emotion and surprise as they uncover stories at the heart of their family history. The 12th season also features Australian television stars Grant Denyer, Chris Bath and Natalie Bassingthwaighte.

Activist, actor, member of the LGBTQIA+ community and survivor of the Stolen Generation, Uncle Jack Charles, is featured in tonight’s episode. Uncle Jack heads to Tasmania to learn more about his family.

“I haven’t found who my father is, and that is part of the missing jigsaw, the puzzle, that doesn’t make me complete within myself,” Uncle Jack said.

This season, one participant uncovers a mysterious family fortune, while another learns the identity of his father, who he’s never known. One discovers his ancestors managed to flourish in Australia despite immense discrimination as a result of the White Australia Policy, and a famous performer lights set off to discover where their love of the arts originated.

“One of SBS’s most popular and successful series is back with a stellar new line-up of well-known Australian personalities who embark on a deeply personal journey to explore their family history, discovering tales of love, tragedy and perseverance along the way,” Marshall Heald, Director of Television and Online Content said.

“From a former Prime Minister, to a venerated actor and survivor of the Stolen Generations, to a member of the most famous children’s musical group in Australian history, the rich and diverse stories which are uncovered by these eminent Australians will provide important reflections for not only themselves, but for all Australians watching at home.”

Who Do You Think You Are? airs 7:30pm Tuesdays on SBS and SBS On Demand.

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.