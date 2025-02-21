A US fire chief, who was targeted online as being as ‘DEI’ hire, has been found dead in her own San Diego home, and police now suspect her wife as being the perpetrator of the crime.

Firefighter Rebecca Marodi, 49, was found with multiple wounds after San Diego County Sheriff’s Office personnel reached her Ramona home around 9pm on Monday night. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer, who has 30 years of service in firefighting, had recently been targeted by an online campaign that suggested that many high-ranking fire fighters has been promoted under Diversity, Inclusion and Equity (DEI) initiatives and were unqualified for their roles.

The accusations came as wildfires ripped through the Los Angeles area, and as President Donald Trump took office in the White House. The President has often rallied against DEI practices and recently suggested that DEI hires could be to blame for a deadly plane crash in Washington, despite investigations into the cause of the crash only have just commenced.

Given the recent online attention Marodi had recently received, news of her death has quickly led to unsubstantiated claims that she may have been targeted due to her work. Authorities have offered a different cause, they are looking for her wife of two years indicating in may be a case of domestic violence.

Sheriff’s Lieutenant Michael Krugh emphasised that detectives are committed to gathering more information to fully understand the circumstances surrounding Marodi’s death, but they are eager to speak to Yolanda Marodi, also known as Yolanda Olejniczak, in connection with the homicide.

Authorities are urging anyone with relevant information to come forward as they continue their investigation.