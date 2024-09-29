Search
US ‘Parental Rights’ activist on leave after alleged gay porn past surfaces

News

Corey DeAngelis is a ‘parental rights’ activist in the USA who is a regular contributor to Fox News who regularly rallies against LGBTIQA+ topics being included in school curriculums. The organisation he represents has just put him on leave as they investigate claims he has a secret past in gay pornography.

He once claimed schools were focusing more on the “LGBTs than the ABCs”, and his 2004 book The Parent Revolution: Rescuing Your Kids from the Radicals Ruining Our Schools has been praised by former US President Donald Trump.

On social media the activist has shared satirical posts that claim schools under “the radical left” will have “mandatory pronoun recognition,” “drag queen story hour,” and “boys participating in girls sports.”

 Corey DeAngelis of the American Federation for Children, speaks at Advance Colorado’s Parents’ Rights 21st October 2023 (Shutterstock).

Last week reports began surfacing that DeAngelis had previously worked in the gay pornography industry under the name Seth Rose.

Videos from 2014 include the performer who was described as a “hot otter” and he’s featured in a video called Jerk-Off Race. For the record, Seth won the race.

DeAngelis isn’t commenting on the resemblance between him and Seth Rose, but the American Federation for Children has said that he’s on leave while they investigate the claims, and his profile has been removed from the organisation’s website.

DeAngelis has been linked to The Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025, a proposal to radically reshape the structure and operation of the US government in the wake of a Republican win at the November election, and he is also an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank.

The criticism of DeAngelis is not that he made gay porn, but that he’s being hypocritical by presenting himself as a model of conservative values which allegedly do not align with his past.

“DeAngelis’ fraud on school districts across the country should be seen for what it is: an anti-LGBTQ attack, underwritten by the most extreme anti-LGBTQ groups,” said GLAAD CEO Sarah Kate Ellis in a statement to The Advocate. “DeAngelis and Heritage have no business anywhere near America’s schools, students, and families.”  

