US politician Lauren Boebert goes on rant about ‘lesbian dance theory’

World | Filed under News Posted by admin

US politician Lauren Boebert has claimed that students in US universities are getting degrees in lesbian dance theory.

The Republican representative from Colorado made the claim on the Fox news program Hannity, where she was arguing against a plan announced by President Joe Biden that would see students being relieved of up to $20,000 of their student loans.

“How can Joe Biden call America First conservatives a threat to democracy with a straight face and a dry diaper?” she said. “He’s the one who has allowed millions to invade our southern border. He’s the one who is robbing hard working Americans to pay for Karen’s daughter’s degree in lesbian dance theory.”

The comment has drawn criticism for its racist and homophobic content, but also left a lot of people on social media wondering what lesbian dance theory might be?

Some suggested that classes might start with gentle swaying to Closer to Fine by Indigo Girls, while others posted pictures of Marlene Dietrich, acknowledging her as the founder of lesbian dance theory.

Earlier this year Boebert was widely mocked after she suggested that people should not be able to make decisions about their sexuality and gender identity until they reach maturity, and for Boebert the appropriate age is over twenty one.

The Republican representative from Colorado posted her thoughts to Twitter, saying if people couldn’t drink or buy tobacco products until their 21, shouldn’t the same rules apply for sexuality and gender announcements?

“We require people to be 21 to purchase alcohol beverages, and 21 to purchase tobacco products. Why is it so unreasonable to require people to reach a certain level of maturity before making life-altering decisions about their sexuality and identity?” Boebert asked.

The politician has been outspoken in her views about transgender women being allowed to play sport, and comes from the conservatives side of US politics. On social media people questioned if Boebert was the best person to be giving advice.

The 35-year-old representative dropped out of High School when she was pregnant with her first child. She married her husband Jayson and the couple now have four children. The Boeberts operate a pro-gun cafe in Colorado where all the staff are encouraged to carry weapons. The politician has posted pictures of her young children posing with military style rifles.

Boebert is opposed to marriage equality, abortion, and put forward a bill that would have banned any federal funding for research into gender dysphoria in minors, if the research allowed for an affirmation model of treatment.

On social media the politician was flooded with questions about whether her call for being 21 for big decisions would also extend to gun ownership, or if her 21 age limit on sexuality would also apply to heterosexual people?

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.