US President and White House post AI images of Trump as Pope and Jedi

Us President Donald Trump has been criticised as being disrespectful to people of Catholic faith after he posted an A.I. generated image that depicts him as Pope.

This week leaders of the Catholic church headed into the Conclave to select a new Pope following the death on Pope Francis.

While President Trump posted the image to his Truth Social network, the official White House account on X has also been sharing depictions of the President generated by artificial intelligence. On May 4th, colloquially known as Star Wars Day, the White House shared images of the President as a Jedi.

Putting aside the fact that President Trump was oddly looking more like He-Man from Masters of the Universe than Luke Skywalker, fans quickly noted that he was holding a red lightsaber.

In the Star Wars universe, only the evil Sith lords have red lightsabers, while those on the side of good usually have blue and green coloured sabers – except Samuel L Jackson’s character Mace Mindoo who has a purple one.

The Star Wars franchise has grown dramatically in recent years, alongside the eleven feature films in the series there’s also many animated and live action series. Disney+ is currently rolling out the second series of Andor which shows how an oppressive regime slowly takes away people’s rights and freedoms.

The caption to The White House Jedi post read: “Happy May the 4th to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics who are fighting so hard to bring Sith Lords, Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners, & well-known MS-13 Gang Members, back into our Galaxy. You’re not the Rebellion—you’re the Empire. May the 4th be with you.”

The reference to MS-13 gang members is a reference to the administration’s deportation of hundreds of alleged gang members who have now been sent to prisons in El Salvador. The US defines the MS-13 criminal group as a terrorist organisation.

There have been several accusations that some of the people now in prisoned had no gang affiliations.