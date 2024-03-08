US rejects Ugandan politician who suggested castration for prisoners

The United States have knocked back a proposed visit from a Ugandan politician who suggested gay prisoners should be castrated.

During a speech to the Ugandan parliament last year Sarah Achieng Opendi suggested the countries tough laws against homosexuality should have an amendment that would ‘offer’ gay people an option of being castrated before they started prison sentences. The politician argued it would stop people from taking part in homosexual behaviour while they served their sentences.

Opendi had opened to be in New York today for the United Nation’s Commission of the Status of Women but the US Embassy in Kampala knocked back her application for a visa.

The Guardian has reported that Opendi is angered by the decision, saying that many other politicians who voted in favour of the anti-homosexuality bill had previously been permitted to travel to the USA.

“Ninety-six per cent of MPs voted in favour of the bill and I am aware of a number of MPs that have gotten visas to the US yet they supported the bill,” said Opendi said in a statement.

In her speech to parliament in 2023 Opendi said some of the people who would be convicted under the anti-homosexuality laws may have had sex with young children, before suggesting that all people convicted of being homosexual should be castrated.

“Even life in prison is not adequate, because this person is going to go into the prison and continue living his life and maybe even continuing with homosexuality in the prisons. These people should be castrated.” the MP said.

Activists in Uganda have welcomed the move.

“The denial of a visa is a strong statement against those spreading hatred,” said human rights lawyer Nicholas Opiyo. “I hope it sends a firm message that such individuals have no place in civilised societies.”

While high profile LGBTIQA+ rights activist Steven Kabuye, who was the victim of a violent attack late last year, applauded the US decision.

Kabuye said Uganda’s politicians, “can’t claim to hate homosexuality in their home countries and then go ahead and enjoy life in LGBTQ+ utopias.”

“I am glad the U.S. visa ban on Ugandan politicians who violate human rights is working,” he said.

