US revokes approved early retirement of trans service members, removing their benefits

In January when US President Donald Trump returned to power he issued an executive order saying that transgender personnel serving in the armed forces would be required to leave their positions.

At the time many long serving personnel were offered early retirement, but now the air force has issued a memo revoking that option. The move means that those people will lose their pensions and benefits.

Under the order issued by President Trump transgender service members were given an option of choosing between voluntary separation that would include a lump sum payout, and remove a requirement to pay back any bonus that that they had received. Those who refused the offer would be involuntarily separated and kicked out of the armed forces.

In the air force, for long serving members with over 20 years of service they could apply for retirement, and those with 18 to 20 years of service could put in for early retirement. For personnel with 15 to 18 years service they could apply for early retirement as well.

Now the US government has changed its mind about those in the 15-18 year category, revoking the early retirement applications that had been submitted.

“In accordance with DoD Guidance, the Department of the Air Force approved service members with 18-20 years of honorable service who self-identified to retire under the Temporary Authority for Early Retirement (TERA) program,” an Air Force spokesperson told NBC News.

“Although service members with 15-18 years of honorable service were permitted to apply for an exception to policy, none of the exceptions to policy were approved.”

They said that those who had severed between 15 and 18 years in the air force had been prematurely told that they would be eligible for early retirement.

However, many of those effected by the latest ruling have reported that they had already received approval for their early retirement. LGBTIQA+ rights organisation GLAAD has amplified the voices of many of those effected by the move.

Master Sergeant Logan Ireland.

Master Sergeant Logan Ireland of the U.S. Air Force, who has 15 years of experience, including a deployment to Afghanistan, said the decision was unfair.

“This is betrayal. I have served my country honorably. I’ve earned multiple awards for leadership and excellence, deployed to combat zones, led operations across the globe, and worn this uniform with pride.

“My service has been nothing short of meritorious. I didn’t just check boxes; I exceeded the standard, time and again, in defense of this nation. Without warning, I am being forcibly removed—not for misconduct, not for failure, but because I am transgender.” Ireland said.

A GLAAD spokesperson said the government’s decision was both cruel and discriminatory.

“The termination of transgender service members and the denial of benefits guaranteed through retirement after decades of military service is not only cruel, but discriminatory and un-American.

“Transgender service members are now being forced to endure additional dehumanizing attacks on their professional service and personhood as a result of the Trump administration’s discriminatory policies.

“Transgender service members have served our country honorably, often risking their lives in combat zones abroad, while those in political leadership have manufactured blatant falsehoods to ban troops who meet the military’s standards to serve. History is being recorded and will reflect another failure of American leadership to treat transgender Americans, including those who selflessly serve our country, with the dignity and respect they deserve.” they said.

It is estimated the decision will cost those effect hundreds of thousands of dollars over their lifetime.