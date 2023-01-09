US Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg defends taking spouse on trip

Pete Buttigieg, the US Transport Secretary, has slammed a Fox News host who questioned if it was appropriate for him to take his husband on an official overseas trip.

In April 2022 Buttigieg led a US delegation to the Invictus Games which were held in The Netherlands.

Recently Fox News highlighted the trip with the headline ““Pete Buttigieg brought husband Chasten on military aircraft to attend sporting event in Netherlands.”

The story was picked up by other right wing news outlets and commentators began asking if it was appropriate for the politician to be taking his husband with him on the trip.

When Buttigieg appeared on Fox News host Bret Baier asked if he’d reimbursed taxpayers for the cost of husband Chasten traveling with him.

“You also brought your husband Chasten on a military aircraft to attend this sporting event in the Netherlands. Was that reimbursed?” Baier asked.

“Of course not,” Buttigieg answered. “I led a presidential delegation to support American wounded warriors and injured servicemembers, the Invictus Games.”

“It was one of the great honors of my time in this job.”

“And the diplomatic protocol, on a presidential delegation is that the principal is often accompanied by their spouse.”

Buttigieg highlighted that former President Donald Trump had previously attended the event and was accompanied by his wife Melania, while President Barack Obama had been accompanied by his wife Michelle during his administration.

Mark Esper, who was Secretary of the Army under the Trump administration, had also been the official representative one year and had been accompanied by his spouse.

“The question on my mind is, if no one’s raising questions about why Secretary Esper and his wife led that delegation – as well they should have – why is it any different when it’s me and my husband?”

The Fox news host quickly moved on to another topic.

