Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Users of PrEP urged to consider alternative strategies ahead of medication shortage

News

Users of PrEP treatment, the daily pill that protects people from contracting HIV, are being urged to consider alternative strategies as a shortage of the medication looms.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) this week announced there would be shortages of tenofovir/emtricitabine combination tablets with some brands having ‘limited availability’ and others being ‘unavailable’.

- Advertisement -

While some brands are expected to be back in stock by the end of the months, others may not be available until March 2025.

Nicole Higgins, the President of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners, said it was important that doctors worked with their clients to develop a suitable approach.

“We need to make sure that everyone who needs PrEP has access to it and has adequate supply,” she saiud in a news article on the organisation’s website.
 
“We also need to be able to council our patients on other ways to take PrEP and also on other HIV prevention methods.
 
“In an absolute emergency, there is post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) available.” Higgins said.

The shortage of PrEP treatment is just one of a significant number of medications that have become hard to obtain in recent months.

Dr Higgins says this latest shortage is an addition to an increasingly worrying trend and has called on the Federal Government to investigate further.
 
“Medication shortages, such as PrEP, are at best an inconvenience, but at worst can be life threatening,’ she said.
 
“This is part of a global supply shortage, and Australia is a small market in the scheme of things.
 
“But if this continues, the Australian Government needs to make a choice about ensuring that we have adequate stockpiles of essential medications on soil, or the capacity to be able to manufacture essential drugs.”

News of the medication’s shortage comes as the Kirby Institute released the latest figures on new cases of HIV being detected in Australia.

While the level of new transmissions increased over the last year, the downwards turn encountered over the last decade has shown that PrEP treatment has a significant effect on tackling HIV.

People taking the medication are being urged to discuss with their health professional alternative strategies including chasing their dosing plan to match their sexual activity, using other safe sex strategies including condoms, and in an emergency accessing PEP treatment.

PEP (Post-Exposure Prophylaxis) is a month-long course of drugs to help prevent HIV infection that is taken after a possible exposure to HIV.

The sooner someone starts PEP the better. It is most effective when started within 24 hours, but it must be started within 72 hours after a possible exposure to HIV.

More information about accessing PEP in Western Australia.

PrEP Access Now have also published some advice for people who are having trouble refilling their prescriptions.

Latest

News

Australian embassy in Iran sparks diplomatic incident with ‘Wear it Purple’ post

0
Iran has described a social media post as "disrespectful" to their local culture.
Culture

Noah Galvin and Ben Platt have tied the knot

0
Stars of screen and stage Noah Galvin and Ben...
News

Lidia Thorpe says census decision is “irresponsible and divisive”

0
The independent senator says the government should heed the recommendations of the Victorian coroner.
Culture

Will Ferrell and friend Harper Steele head off on a road trip

0
A new documentary see the comedian and his friend reflect on their relationship after Steele comes out as transgender.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Australian embassy in Iran sparks diplomatic incident with ‘Wear it Purple’ post

0
Iran has described a social media post as "disrespectful" to their local culture.
Culture

Noah Galvin and Ben Platt have tied the knot

0
Stars of screen and stage Noah Galvin and Ben...
News

Lidia Thorpe says census decision is “irresponsible and divisive”

0
The independent senator says the government should heed the recommendations of the Victorian coroner.
Culture

Will Ferrell and friend Harper Steele head off on a road trip

0
A new documentary see the comedian and his friend reflect on their relationship after Steele comes out as transgender.
Community

Barn Dance once again proved to be one of Perth’s greatest parties

0
East Perth was filled with a sea of checked shirts and cowboy hats on Saturday night.

Australian embassy in Iran sparks diplomatic incident with ‘Wear it Purple’ post

Graeme Watson -
Iran has described a social media post as "disrespectful" to their local culture.
Read more

Noah Galvin and Ben Platt have tied the knot

Graeme Watson -
Stars of screen and stage Noah Galvin and Ben Platt have tied the knot sharing photos of the stunning wedding ceremony on Instagram. The...
Read more

Lidia Thorpe says census decision is “irresponsible and divisive”

OUTinPerth -
The independent senator says the government should heed the recommendations of the Victorian coroner.
Read more
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture