Vic Park Pride & GRAI’s Barn Dance is back this August



One of the most exciting new LGBTIQ+ events of 2019 is coming back bigger and better in 2020.

Vic Park Pride and Gay and Lesbian Rights in Ageing Inc. (GRAI) are teaming up for Barn Dance 2020, a multi-generational LGBTIQ+ hoedown at Perth City Farm.

The debut event in 2019 brought 500 guests together for a celebration of WA’s LGBTIQ+ community, and this year’s event is bound to be even bigger!

Hostess with the mostest BarbieQ will return to round up the herd, along with entertainment from the Mucky Duck Bush Band.

There’s also spot prizes for best outfit, so be sure to wrangle your out west best and prepare for some very special surprises.

Barn Dance returns to Perth City Farm on Wednesday 29th August. Tickets and more information available from Eventbrite.

