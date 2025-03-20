Victorian police search for man over alleged homophobic assault

Transit officers in Melbourne are investigating a homophobic assault which occurred in Mount Waverley.

Investigators have been told a 30-year-old man and his boyfriend got on a city bound train at Glen Waverley Railway Station about 4.30pm on 9th February.

The train arrived at Syndal Railway Station and the victim’s boyfriend got off the train.

As the train was about to depart a man approached the pair and verbally abused the victim and his boyfriend with homophobic slurs.

The train departed with the victim and the offender still onboard.

It is alleged the offender then assaulted the victim before exiting the train at Mount Waverley Railway Station.

The offender is perceived to be Caucasian, 35-45 years-old with a slim build, shoulder length brown hair and approximately 183cm tall.

At the time of the offence he was wearing a grey PUMA t-shirt, black cargo pants and was carrying a black backpack.

Investigators have released an image of a man who may be able to assist with their enquires.

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

The police have described the assault as degrading.

“There is absolutely no place at all for degrading and homophobic behaviour in our community.

“Victoria Police is disappointed that instances of this behaviour continue to occur.

“We are committed to the safety and wellbeing of LGBTIQA+ communities and will continue to work closely with LGBTIQA+ communities to enhance trust and improve relationships.” a spokesperson for Victorian Police said.