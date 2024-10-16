Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Victorian police share details of men arrested over Grindr attacks

News

Victorian Police have released details of the four men arrested in relation to a series of assaults and robberies linked to the dating app Grindr.

Earlier this year police became aware of several victims who reported that they had been robbed, assaulted, threatened and subjected to homophobic abuse, after coming in contact with men they had connected with through online dating apps.

- Advertisement -

To date police have made thirteen arrests in relation to the series of crimes, and now details of four of the teenage offenders have been made public.

They include a 17-year-old Mooroolbark male arrested and charged for attempted armed robbery, intentionally causing injury and criminal damage.

An 17-year-old Avondale Heights male arrested for blackmail and has been released pending summons.

An 16-year-old Maidstone male also arrested for blackmail and released pending summons.

An 18-year-old Craigieburn male arrested for home invasion and recklessly causing injury, has been charged and bailed to face court on November 19 2024.

Police previously commented on the cases saying the offenders assaulted the victims before stealing belongings including bags, phones and wallets.

Four of these attacks have occurred in public places with the fifth in the victim’s house after offenders used geotagging to identify the location.

Earlier this month four teenagers appeared in Perth’s Children’s Court in relation to a series of assaults and robberies that occurred in Perth’s southern suburbs.

Latest

Culture

New short documentary ‘Why’ honours those who stood up for love

0
The new documentary explores why we're still asking Why? in 2024.
News

Finnish ice-hockey star Janne Puhakka allegedly killed by husband

0
He made history in 2019 when he shared that he was gay.
News

Classification Review Board ordered to re-assess ‘Gender Queer’ book

0
Court finds in Bernard Gaynor's favour and orders book to be reviewed again.
News

Rufus Wainwright says he’s mortified Donald Trump used his song at a rally

0
Canadian musician Rufus Wainwright says he's mortified that Donald...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

New short documentary ‘Why’ honours those who stood up for love

0
The new documentary explores why we're still asking Why? in 2024.
News

Finnish ice-hockey star Janne Puhakka allegedly killed by husband

0
He made history in 2019 when he shared that he was gay.
News

Classification Review Board ordered to re-assess ‘Gender Queer’ book

0
Court finds in Bernard Gaynor's favour and orders book to be reviewed again.
News

Rufus Wainwright says he’s mortified Donald Trump used his song at a rally

0
Canadian musician Rufus Wainwright says he's mortified that Donald...
History

On This Gay Day | Oscar Wilde was born

0
He is remembered for his novel and plays, his style and a massive court case.
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

New short documentary ‘Why’ honours those who stood up for love

OUTinPerth -
The new documentary explores why we're still asking Why? in 2024.
Read more

Finnish ice-hockey star Janne Puhakka allegedly killed by husband

OUTinPerth -
He made history in 2019 when he shared that he was gay.
Read more

Classification Review Board ordered to re-assess ‘Gender Queer’ book

Graeme Watson -
Court finds in Bernard Gaynor's favour and orders book to be reviewed again.
Read more
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture