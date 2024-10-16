Victorian police share details of men arrested over Grindr attacks

Victorian Police have released details of the four men arrested in relation to a series of assaults and robberies linked to the dating app Grindr.

Earlier this year police became aware of several victims who reported that they had been robbed, assaulted, threatened and subjected to homophobic abuse, after coming in contact with men they had connected with through online dating apps.

To date police have made thirteen arrests in relation to the series of crimes, and now details of four of the teenage offenders have been made public.

They include a 17-year-old Mooroolbark male arrested and charged for attempted armed robbery, intentionally causing injury and criminal damage.

An 17-year-old Avondale Heights male arrested for blackmail and has been released pending summons.

An 16-year-old Maidstone male also arrested for blackmail and released pending summons.

An 18-year-old Craigieburn male arrested for home invasion and recklessly causing injury, has been charged and bailed to face court on November 19 2024.

Police previously commented on the cases saying the offenders assaulted the victims before stealing belongings including bags, phones and wallets.

Four of these attacks have occurred in public places with the fifth in the victim’s house after offenders used geotagging to identify the location.

Earlier this month four teenagers appeared in Perth’s Children’s Court in relation to a series of assaults and robberies that occurred in Perth’s southern suburbs.