Victorian senator takes aim at Swan Pride Festival

Perth’s Swan Pride Festival is being held for the second time on Saturday. The event made its debut in Midland last year, and tomorrow’s staging will be in Guildford.

The 2024 event was a huge success and a welcomed addition to the Western Australian Pride calendar, but Victorian Senator Ralph Babet has hit out the event accusing organisers of “sexualising children” and labeling the city’s councilors “truly twisted individuals”.

- Advertisement -

The sole parliamentary representative of Clive Palmer’s United Australia party has a history of speaking out against LGBTIQA+ communities and multicultural Australia, and his social media posts have previously been filled with homophobic, racist and demeaning slurs.

“The City of Swan shouldn’t be wasting time money and energy on pushing this radical LGBTQIA2S+ agenda and exposing kids to sexualisation. They should be picking up the bins and fixing the pot holes. These councillors are truly twisted individuals.” Senator Babet said.

We’re not sure why a Pride Festival thousands of miles from the senators jurisdiction has caught his attention, or if he’s really up to speed with the current state of pot holes in Ballajura, Caversham or Aveley.

While the post generated strings of homophobic and transphobic comments under the post, and the pages of the event and the City of Swan were also targeted, many people cheekily thanked the senator for letting them know that a great queer family event was on this Saturday.

Senator Babet began his six-year term in the senate after being elected at the 2022 election. He was the party’s only candidate to be elected despite billionaire Clive Palmer spending over $100million on advertising across the country. Prior to entering parliament Senator Babet was a real estate agent.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: info@discharged.org.au / discharged.org.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au