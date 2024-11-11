Senator Ralph Babet posts string of racist, homophobic and demeaning slurs

Australian senator Ralph Babet has posted a string of offensive slurs to his account on social media platform X.

The senator who is the sole representative of Clive Palmer’s United Australia Party in parliament, most a link to an online broadcast by controversial influencer Andrew Tate. Tate is currently the subject of several criminal investigations into rape and people trafficking allegations. Sharing the clip Senator Babet posted “My n****r nailed this one. One hundred percent.”

When people questioned the Senator on his use of the racial slur he responded, “In my house we say phaggot [sic], re**rd and n****r. We are sick of you woke ass clowns. Cry more. Write an article. Tweet about me. No one cares what you think.”

Later in the day Senator Babet added a separate post saying he never apologises for anything.

“The chances of me apologising for anything I’ve said on X are zero.” he said.

Earlier this week Babet also posted “If elected to power I will eradicate the radical elements within the LGBTQIA2S+ agenda and relegate it to the dustbin of history.”



Followers pointed out that Babet is already a member of parliament, and questioned what power he was hoping to be elected to? The 2S in the acronym used by Senator Babet refers to ‘Two Spirit’ a concept of a third gender found in some Indigenous North American cultures.

Babet began his six-year term in the senate after being elected at the 2022 election. He was the party’s only candidate to be electe3d despite billionaire Clive Palmer spending over $100million on advertising across the country.

Prior to entering parliament Senator Babet was a real estate agent. His office has not responded to media inquiries.

Greens leader Adam Bandt said the comments were “despicable”.

“Despicable comments like these hurt people and should be condemned. After Donald Trump’s election, we all need to work double time to keep Peter Dutton and the hard right out of power.” Bandt said.

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald Andrew Hughes, an expert in political marketing at the Australian National University, said it was clear Senator Babet was desperately seeking attention.

Hughes said the senator was hoping to tap into the emotions of fear and anger to get people engaged in his politics.

