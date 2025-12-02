Vinnie, Emily and Coco face the chopping block in Big Brother

The latest round of nominations has been handed out and fan favourites Vinnie, Emily and Coco are facing potential eviction in the next round of Big Brother.

The Network 10 show has been a ratings success, and producers might be kicking themselves that they opted for a curtailed season of just a few weeks. With the show heading to its finale on Sunday night Big Brother will need to shed quite a few residents over this week.

Monday night saw a new round of nominations from the housemates and it ended up with Vinnie, Emily and Coco facing potential eviction – but when that night be is not completely clear.

First the housemates heard a parting message from the show’s most recent ejected – Perth based model Holly who was expelled on Sunday night.

In a video message Holly didn’t hold back, she said Connor was someone she never got on with, she dubbed Vinnie as someone who is “performative” and not authentic, and laid into Coco as well.

“Thank you for reminding me why I don’t trust females.” Holly said, describing her whole friendship with Coco as totally fake and said Coco was someone who was “slithering around”.

She made paramour Colin the Head Housemate giving him the power to assign jobs over the next week, and also save someone for eviction.

In the Big Brother Diary Room Allana said Holly parting message was malicious and not based on the truth.

Before the nominations Big Brother added another unexpected twist. A pile of presents were placed under the Christmas Tree and each housemate was asked to select one.

Only one box had a gift inside though, and it was picked by Edward. It gave him double to votes at this week’s nomination round, he could assign 10 points while the others only had five each.

As the housemates headed into the diary room to cast their votes they revealed who was getting on their nerves and who was judged to be a game player.



Colin gave four points to Coco calling her a “game player” who made him annoyed him, and then gave his ither point to Vinnie saying he wasn’t genuine. Emily gave three more points to Vinnie saying he was a “people pleasing game player”, and gave her other two points to Bruce saying she’d had enough of his temper.

Bruce gave three points Allana saying she didn’t listen to other people’s perspective, and gave two points to Emily saying she was a threat to his chances of winning. Allana also nominated Vinnie for three points saying they were not connected, while giving two points to Connor saying he could end up a winner and should be eliminated.

Vinnie gave four points to Allana sensing they were not having a good vibe, and then gave his remaining points to Coco. Coco have three points to Edward saying he was “two-faced” and gave two points to Vinnie describing him as someone who could not be trusted.

Connor nominated Emily for three points, saying she needed to be taken out because as a wonderful person Australia would be loving her and she needed to be evicted. He then nominated Coco, despite her being his closest friend.

The tally board put Vinnie, Allana and Coco at the top of the tally board, but then Edward got his massive 10 votes to deploy.

Edward gave Vinnie seven points, saying he was giving too much life advice and relationship advice for someone of a young age, and said he agreed with the assessment Holly and Jane delivered in their messages labelling him a “fake”.

Edward said Coco was getting his final three points, because she was a potential winner. Edward’s choices didn’t change the top nominations, but Vinnie ended up with 16 points.

Allana was saved from the chopping block when Colin used his Head Housemate powers, pushing Emily into the eviction club.

Tune in to see what happens next on Ten and 10Play.