WA musicians raise funds for Perth bushfire recovery

Members of the WA music community will come together online for a livestreaming event to raise funds for the Lord Mayor’s Bushfire Appeal this Saturday, 13th February.

Singer/songwriter Delilah Rose and music journalist, Bob Gordon, will host Fire Aid 2021 – The Perth Hills Bushfire Online Fundraiser, live-streaming on YouTube from 4.30pm.

There’ll be performances from Siobhan Cotchin, Steve Hensby, Fieldsy, Tom Fisher, The Holy Smoke, Claudia Tripp, Helen Townsend, Randa And The Soul Kingdom, Helen Shanahan, Tashi Hall and more.

As Perth, the Peel region and the South-West faced the challenge of a temporary COVID-19 lockdown, we were all stunned and humbled by the magnitude of a real life-changing event and the enduring efforts of the residents, firefighters and volunteers.

“Gazing skyward, watching the ash floating into my yard, my kids zooming around under the sprinkler on that hot summer day in February, my heart wept for those who had to leave their homes and for those on the frontlines,” organiser, Delilah Rose said. “I simply cannot imagine what they have been through or have to face to rebuild their lives.

“Music is something I thought might bring a smile to those affected in these strange, uncertain times. A small offering. So I’ve rallied a few talented pals to entertain you and give a li’l hope for those who need it.”

WA music fans can watch for free on YouTube and feel free to make a donation to the Lord Mayor’s Distress Relief Fund.

