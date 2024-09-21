WA Youth Awards shine spotlight on the state’s high achievers

Youth Minister Hannah Beazley has congratulated 12 inspiring young individuals and organisations recognised for their outstanding leadership and achievements at the 2024 WA Youth Awards last night.

Now in its 25th year, the WA Youth Awards recognise and reward young Western Australians for their achievements and contributions to the community.

The minister offered congratulations to all the winner and nominees.

“This year we received a record 155 nominations which is testament to the incredible achievements and passion of young people, and those who support them, across Western Australia.

“Now in its 25th year, the WA Youth Awards continue to recognise and celebrate our incredible young people, youth workers and youth organisations who are passionate about making our communities better places for everyone to enjoy.” Minister Beazley said.

This year’s award winners are passionate about reconciliation, supporting people with disability, improving connection to culture, LGBTQIA+ advocacy, mental health awareness, promoting healthy relationships and much more.

Youth Minister Hannah Beazley with Oliver Lim.

The 2024 WA Young Person of the Year was awarded to Oliver Lim for his passion representing the voices of young people living with disability, and from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds

Oliver was diagnosed with lupus, a chronic autoimmune health condition, when he was 18 months old. In 2021, he was the Little Telethon Star and raised more than $100,000 for Telethon.

Oliver has also been involved with fundraising campaigns for MSK Australia, Arthritis and Osteoporosis WA and the Youth Disability Advocacy Network.

As WA Young Person of the Year, Oliver receives a $10,000 bursary to participate in youth-related events and activities across Western Australia.

Youth worker Casey Moller with Minister Hannah Beazley.

Casey Moller was the recipient of the award for Most Outstanding Youth Worker.

Casey is a dedicated youth worker with over six years of experience in the youth sector. She currently serves as the Community Engagement Officer for headspace Midland.

Her role focuses on early intervention and prevention, delivering tailored psychoeducation workshops and programs that meet the diverse needs of young people to ensure information is accessible and engaging.

Through her work, she helps young people manage mental health challenges and reduce the stigma in accessing support services.

Passionate about mental health, inclusive sexual health education and LGBTIQA+ advocacy, Casey fosters safe spaces, provides leadership and mentoring opportunities to young people across multiple youth committees. Securing over $96,000 in grant funding, she has helped them to pursue passion projects and lead initiatives such as social media campaigns, a community pantry, large-scale community events and more.

Pride in Peel’s Emily Williams was the recipient of the Mission Australia Young Changemaker Award.

Emily is described as an intersectional feminist whose activism spans across various demographics and geographies to combat injustice.

She started her advocacy journey in student politics, seeking support for postgraduate students for their mental health and welfare needs. She continues to support the LGBTIQA+ community and feminist issues.

Emily has been leading Pride in Peel as the currently elected youngest president to connect with the LGBTIQA+ community and strengthen advocacy to represent regional voices in the metropolitan area.

Emily has worked with the City of Rockingham to support young LGBTIQA+ people by connecting them to social and community events. Furthermore, empowering them on their own change-making journeys. Currently working with the WAAEH, and Geraldton Advance to Zero community to facilitate and strengthen a collective response to end rough sleeping. They have been a part of facilitating and leading a program in South Australia called Girls Take Over Parliament and designing a youth program for young changemakers.

Emily was awarded a Zonta International Para Hills Community Service Award in 2022 for their commitment to positive change, and in 2024 was selected as a delegate for the Humanitarian Affairs Asia University Scholars Leadership Symposium at the United Nations in Thailand.

The category winners of the 2024 WA Youth Awards include:

ECU Community Leadership Award: Amber Ugle-Hayward;

MercyCare Positive Achievement Award: Ellie Higgins;

Minister for Youth’s Most Outstanding Youth Worker Award: Casey Moller;

Parkerville Children and Youth Care Creative Contribution Award: Molly McKenna;

The Y WA Collective Action Award: CAHS Youth Advisory Council;

Youth Focus Sector Collaboration Award: Ishar Multicultural Women’s Health Services;

Youth Futures Innovation for a Sustainable Future Award: Wadandi Cultural Ranger Program;

Mission Australia Young Changemaker Award: Emily Williams;

Carers WA Milestone Award: Joshua Patrick;

Charmaine Dragun Memorial Award: Sharlene Baloch and IJ McKenna; and

The Commissioner for Children and Young People Participate Award: Oliver Lim.

Each of the category winners receive a $1,000 prize.

The awards are delivered by the Youth Affairs Council of Western Australia (YACWA), funded by Department of Communities and Lotterywest.