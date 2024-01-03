WA Youth Week 2024 will have the theme of ‘Head, Body, Heart’

Newly appointed Youth Minister Hannah Beazley has announced that Youth Week 2024 will have the theme of ‘Head, Body, Heart’.

Youth Week WA is the single largest annual celebration of young people in Western Australia, and this year’s opening festivities on 5th April will be hosted by the City of Albany.

“It will be a wonderful opportunity to showcase the diverse talents of young people in regional parts of Western Australia.” Beazley said. “Youth Week is a highlight of the year, and I look forward to attending some of the exciting events planned by our talented young people.”

Youth Week is planned through the Young People Planning Committee – which includes four Youth Week ambassadors – who have chosen this year’s theme ‘Head, Body, Heart’. The 2024 Youth Ambassadors are Fatima Merchant, Nathida Chalermsuk, Samuel Thomas and Izabella Brandis.

The theme guides the intentions of Youth Week events and activities and is a reminder to check in with our head, body and heart, as well as extending that care to others.

A wide variety of youth-led events are held throughout the State during Youth Week – including the annual KickstART Festival, presented by Propel Youth Arts WA.

Youth Week events and projects are funded through the Department of Communities, Propel Youth Arts, Lotterywest, and the WA Government’s Youth Week WA grants program.

