WASO add extra show for Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto

Western Australian Symphony Orchestra’s first show for 2026 has been so popular they’ve just added an extra performance to the schedule.

Internationally renowned violinist Sergej Krylov makes his WASO debut with Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto, also featuring Mozart’s Magic Flute Overture and Prokofiev’s Romeo and Juliet. Conductor Lawrence Renes returns to WASO for the first time in 20 years to lead this soul-stirring performance.

The Friday night show for 6th March is sold out and only a few tickets remain for the Saturday night performance, but an extra show has just been added for Thursday night.

Sergej Krylov.

Dutch-Maltese conductor Lawrence Renes is acclaimed for balancing orchestra and singers with passion and style. He’s an in demand conductor who is traversing the globe playing with acclaimed orchestras including Singapore Symphony, Swedish Chamber, and the Seattle Symphony.

Sergej Krylov, celebrated for his virtuosity and expressive depth, has performed with top orchestras worldwide and collaborated with conductors including Vasily Petrenko and Vladimir Ashkenazy.

As Music Director of the Lithuanian Chamber Orchestra, he performs as soloist and conductor, touring widely and recording acclaimed albums of Vivaldi, Paganini, and contemporary composers.

Born into a musical family, he began violin at five, studied with Abram Stern and Salvatore Accardo, teaches at the Lugano Conservatory, and serves on juries for major international competitions.

Book tickets now for the upcoming performances.