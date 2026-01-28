Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

WASO add extra show for Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto

Culture

Western Australian Symphony Orchestra’s first show for 2026 has been so popular they’ve just added an extra performance to the schedule.

Internationally renowned violinist Sergej Krylov makes his WASO debut with Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto, also featuring Mozart’s Magic Flute Overture and Prokofiev’s Romeo and Juliet. Conductor Lawrence Renes returns to WASO for the first time in 20 years to lead this soul-stirring performance.

- Advertisement -

The Friday night show for 6th March is sold out and only a few tickets remain for the Saturday night performance, but an extra show has just been added for Thursday night.

Sergej Krylov.

Dutch-Maltese conductor Lawrence Renes is acclaimed for balancing orchestra and singers with passion and style. He’s an in demand conductor who is traversing the globe playing with acclaimed orchestras including Singapore Symphony, Swedish Chamber, and the Seattle Symphony.

Sergej Krylov, celebrated for his virtuosity and expressive depth, has performed with top orchestras worldwide and collaborated with conductors including Vasily Petrenko and Vladimir Ashkenazy.

As Music Director of the Lithuanian Chamber Orchestra, he performs as soloist and conductor, touring widely and recording acclaimed albums of Vivaldi, Paganini, and contemporary composers.

Born into a musical family, he began violin at five, studied with Abram Stern and Salvatore Accardo, teaches at the Lugano Conservatory, and serves on juries for major international competitions.  

Book tickets now for the upcoming performances.

Latest

News

Tasmanian Parliament hears about discrimination in Catholic Schools

0
Equality Tasmania says the Tasmanian Parliamentary inquiry into school...
History

On This Gay Day | Gay rights pioneer Lex Watson was born in Perth

0
Lex Watson was at the forefront of brining change in Australia.
Community

‘Ask for Angela’ hospitality safety initiative launched in WA

0
The WA government has launched the ‘Ask for Angela’...
News

Colin Boyce challenges David Littleproud for Nationals leadership

0
Boyce says the part is about to "go over a cliff" under Littleproud's leadership.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Tasmanian Parliament hears about discrimination in Catholic Schools

0
Equality Tasmania says the Tasmanian Parliamentary inquiry into school...
History

On This Gay Day | Gay rights pioneer Lex Watson was born in Perth

0
Lex Watson was at the forefront of brining change in Australia.
Community

‘Ask for Angela’ hospitality safety initiative launched in WA

0
The WA government has launched the ‘Ask for Angela’...
News

Colin Boyce challenges David Littleproud for Nationals leadership

0
Boyce says the part is about to "go over a cliff" under Littleproud's leadership.
Local

Perth’s heterosexual community shocked to discover gay community has sex on premises venues

0
A new venue has been proposed for Barrack Street in the city.

Tasmanian Parliament hears about discrimination in Catholic Schools

Graeme Watson -
Equality Tasmania says the Tasmanian Parliamentary inquiry into school discrimination has heard compelling evidence of discrimination and bullying in Tasmanian Catholic schools. At yesterday’s hearing...
Read more

On This Gay Day | Gay rights pioneer Lex Watson was born in Perth

OUTinPerth -
Lex Watson was at the forefront of brining change in Australia.
Read more

‘Ask for Angela’ hospitality safety initiative launched in WA

Graeme Watson -
The WA government has launched the ‘Ask for Angela’ initiative in partnership with key industry organisations in the Perth and Northbridge Protected Entertainment Precinct...
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture