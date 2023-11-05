WASO bring holiday cheer with Lotterywest Christmas Spectacular 2023



The West Australian Symphony Orchestra (WASO) are once again bringing the holiday cheer with the Lotterywest Christmas Spectacular.

This year’s production will feature more than 150 musicians live on stage with soloists including actor and singer Ben Mingay, soprano Prudence Sanders, multi-genre vocalist Sophie Foster, musical duo Gina Williams & Guy Ghouse alongside the musicians of WASO and WASO Chorus, with a visit from the ultimate special guest of the season, Santa.

“Once again we have a fantastic line-up of talented performers joining your State Orchestra to celebrate Christmas and bring joy to all at this special time of the year,” WASO CEO Paul Shannon said of this year’s event.

“There is no better way to get into the spirit of the festive season than enjoying great Christmas music and singing your favourite carols with WASO.”

Conductor Jen Winley will lead the performers while musical theatre star and host, Genevieve McCarthy, takes charge of the celebrations.

As well as mass orchestral and choral forces, audiences can expect LED screens, pyrotechnics, costume changes, lighting displays and exceptional sound from WASO’s biggest event of the year.

The concerts will provide plenty of opportunities for families to sing along to carolling favourites including Aussie Jingle Bells and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, alongside fully orchestrated pop and movie hits including Kelly Clarkson’s Underneath the Tree, Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas is You and Let It Go from Frozen.

WASO’s Lotterywest Christmas Spectacular is coming to RAC Arena on Saturday 9 December. For more information, head to waso.com.au

Image: Rebecca Mansell

