Celebrate the music of Portishead

Late Night Orchestra – The Portishead Legacy is a collection of Australia’s finest musicians, backing a cast of acclaimed headline vocalists in a performance celebrating the legacy of influential UK band Portishead, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their debut album.

Performers Clea, Jaguar Jonze, Ngaiire and Ben Woolner (Safia) will be joined by a 12-piece ensemble, including strings, brass, and turntables to celebrate the legacy of the band from Bristol.

They’ll be working their way round the country this June and July, beginning with a show at Freo Social on 28th June.

After that they’ll be heading to Sydney’s Metro Theatre on 29th June, and then on to Brisbane’s Princess Theatre on 5th July, and Melbourne’s Recital Centre the following evening.

Portishead are one of the pioneers of the trip hop sound that changed electronic music forever, with their cinematic, ethereal downtempo sounds and aching vocal delivery.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the watershed debut album ‘Dummy,’ Late Night Orchestra will re-imagine Portishead’s iconic catalogue as well as giving a nod to some of the acts that were inspired by them.

The iconic album was one of a wave of trip-hop records that filled the sounds of homes, cafes and late-night bars in the mid-90s. Alongside artists like Massive Attack, Alpha, Earthling, Tricky, Sneaker Pimps and Morcheeba – Portishead made their mark.

Their debut album featured several hit singles including Numb, Sour Times and Glory Box, all showcasing the distinctive vocals of Beth Gibbons.

Three years later the band released their self-titled follow up record. It contained more hits including All Mine, Over and Only You. Fans would have to wait until 2008 for the band’s next and final record Third.

Lead singer Beth Gibbons went on to record an album with Rustin Man and teamed up with a Polish symphony orchestra for a rendition of Gorecki’s 3rd Symphony. Her debut solo album Lives Outgrown will be released this may.

Bandmate Geoff Barrow formed another group Beak, releasing several albums. He also worked as a producer and created many film scores.

There’s little chance of Portishead reforming and going on the road, so it’s great news that this team of Aussie artists are stepping up to celebrate their legacy.

