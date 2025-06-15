WASO has a wide range of classical musical experiences on offer

While the Perth Concert Hall is being renovated the West Australian Symphony Orchestra is playing shows in a range of different locations, but their program has a wide array of interesting musical experiences this month.

First up next weekend they present glorious nights, a selection that’s designed to set your spirit soaring. The performance will feature three different works, including one world premiere. Acclaimed Dutch conductor Otto Tausk reunites with WASO to lead this enthralling concert.

One of his most celebrated and enduring works, Poulenc’s Gloria expresses the sacred through a captivating mixture of lush harmonies, deep solemnity and a playful spirit. Debussy’s Nocturnes enchants with its dreamlike soundscapes and serene, shifting hues of twilight. You’ll be intrigued and delighted by the vibrant music of award-winning Australian composer, Andrew Schultz.

The performance is taking place at Winthrop Hall at UWA.

On Tuesday 24th June for one night only the young emerging composers will present new work. After taking part is a series of workshops and rehearsals under the mentorship of James Ledger and Olivia Davies, four composers will hear their work performance by a 14-piece chamber orchestra.

From Somayeh Heidarvand will be Resonance for Matilda Bay, Domenic Lamattina will debut I Jest, You Jest. Darcy Lewis has contributed Aluminated Grey and the final new work will be Infinities from Lucas Tomkins. It’s taking place at the Studio Underground at the State Theatre Centre, and while you need to book tickets, it’s a free event.

Later in the week Otto Tausk will return to conduct Dance Works: Musical Mavericks that showcases four pieces including Michael Torke’s Adjustable Wrench, Louis Andriessen’s Dances, Martin Padding’s Slow March to Moscow and Steve Martland’s Danceworks.

The final event for this month is described as a “bucket list” expeirence, as talent community musicians and educators sit side by side with WASO and play together.

The program has four pieces, Alan Silvestri’s Back to the Future – Suite for Orchestra will be instantly recognisable to film fans. It’s teamed up with Aram Khachaturian’s Spartacus Suite No.2: Adagio, Lili Boulanger’s D’un matin de printemps, and Bedřich Smetana’s Má Vlast: Vlatava (The Moldau).

Head to the WASO website to book tickets.