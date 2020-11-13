WASOS’ Christmas concert moves to indoors to the Perth Arena

WASO’s annual free end of year concert is moving from Langely Park to the Perth Arena. The event will remain free but tickets will be required to attend one of the two concerts being presented.

The event will be taking place on Saturday 12th December and has been reimagined in the age of Covid-19, the picnic on the foreshore has been transformed into a arena presentation.

Western Australian musical theatre star, Lucy Durack, will host the event while your the West Australian Symphony Orchestra and special guests perform a program of Christmas classics.

Families can sing-along to Baby, It’s Cold Outside, What A Wonderful World and Santa Claus is Coming to Town while also enjoying favourites from The Nutcracker and Home Alone.

“After the year we’ve had, all West Australians need the chance to come together and celebrate the resilience of our community. And what a joyous way to express that; singing everyone’s favourite Christmas melodies with your family and friends supported by the biggest band in town.” said Evan Kennea, Executive Manager, Artistic Planning at WASO.

The production will feature more than 130 West Australian performers on stage including the Orchestra and WASO Chorus led by Perth’s rising star conductor Jen Winley. They will be joined by international musical theatre star Amy Manford, and acclaimed soprano Samantha Clarke, with more special guests including the one and only, Santa.

While the event remains free for all the family, tickets will need to be secured via Ticketek with contact details required at booking.

Find out more at WASO.

