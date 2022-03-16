WAYJO reconfigure their season launch from stage to screen

The WA Youth Jazz Orchestra (WAYJO) are bringing their season launch to the screen as the team swings back in 2022 with an exciting series of concerts.

In line with Covid safety guidelines, the 2022 Season Launch Block Party will now premiere on YouTube, Sunday 20 March from 4pm.

This year’s program boasts big band instruments of the ‘horn’ section, with highly regarded local trumpet, trombone and saxophone performers making up the majority of the guest artist roster.

WAYJO also presents exciting artistic collaboration Beats & Pieces: From Latino To Electro to get you up and dancing, including ‘electro-fying’ work with students from Abmusic. “This event combines the popular WAYJO Latin Explosion shows from 2019 and 2021 with a new Abmusic collaboration, working with their hip-hop and electronic music students to create something new and powerful.” – Mace Francis, WAYJO Artistic Director.

Jessica Carlton Plays The Music of Kenny Wheeler kicks off the season on April 23rd at Lyric’s Underground. Jess recently moved to Perth after living and studying in Melbourne and New York. Highly influenced by Wheeler’s lyrical and melodic improvisational style on trumpet and flugelhorn, Jess is a distinct voice in the Australian jazz scene.

Gemma Farrell Meets WAYJO presents this outstanding saxophonist, composer and educator at Lyric’s Underground July 30th. “WAYJO is very proud to have Gemma showcased as a performer, and to show audiences the variety and versatility of what the saxophone family can do… because she plays them all” states Mace.

‘Taint What You Do 21st of August at The Rechabite Hall brings back the charm and splendour of live dance band evenings. This relaxed early Sunday evening show is perfect for dancers of all ages and families to enjoy classic jazz. Dress up and get down on this amazing wooden floor, along with the local swing dancing community.

The Trombone: Big Band Backbone visits the Subiaco Arts Centre 17th of September with three of WA’s finest trombonists. Jeremy Grieg, Catherine Noblet and Will Pethick all served in WAYJO in different eras, coming together to showcase the instrument that Beethoven once described as “the voice of God.”

Celebrating The Greats: Mingus’ & Basie Band Member 100th Birthday, October 14th & 15th Downstairs at The Maj, pays tribute to the greats by celebrating the 100th birthday of Charles Mingus, plus many members of the Count Basie Orchestra. Fans of Eddie ‘lockjaw’ Davis, Joe Newman, Frank Wess and Ernie Wilkins (all Count Basie Orchestra members born in 1922) will enjoy this classic jazz celebration.

The Best Of 2022 show 25th November wraps up the year with all three big bands at the Quarry Amphitheatre. A sell out show several years in a row, be sure to book early to hear each band present their favourite works from the annual program. After a full year of working together, these bands have never sounded better to farewell some of our players and the year that was.

The 2022 WAYJO season runs from March to November, with the full season of events to be published at wayjo.com from Monday 21 March.

Image: Josh Wells

