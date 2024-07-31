Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

We’re obsessed with ‘Let’s Get Bubble Tea’ by Dyan Tai

Culture

We’re totally in love with Dyan Tai’s new song Let’s Get Bubble Tea. The Sydney-based musician sent us a copy of the song last week and it’s been at the top of our playlist ever since.

This morning the video for catchy tune dropped and it’s a candy coloured celebration.

The song draws inspiration from the popular meme, while also playing homage to Dyan’s roots growing up in Malaysia to Chinese parents.

Joining Dyan is the cute video are performers Cherry Chopstick, Alien J, Kaia Papaya and Star Gayze. After repetitive listens of the song we’ve got a huge desire to hit the dance floor, or maybe head out to get some bubble tea!  

We understand that Dyan’s got some big announcements to share in the coming months.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

