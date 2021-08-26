We’re off to see the Wizard! as the musical books a season at Crown

Get ready to don your ruby slippers, put a small dog in your picnic basket, and head on down the yellow brick road, as the much adored musical The Wizard of Oz is coming to town.

A season of the adventures of Dorothy, the Tin man, the Scarecrow and the Cowardly Lion is opening at Crown Theatre on 31st December. Kick off the new year by leaving a dull and grey world behind and launching into a brightly coloured land filled with dance, music and flying monkeys.

HAMA Productions presents a marvellous larger-than-life stage adaption of the original 1900 L. Frank Baum novel and beloved 1939 feature film. Featuring a timeless score, including We’re Off to See The Wizard, Follow The Yellow Brick Road, If I Only Had A Brain, Ding Dong The Witch is Dead and the classic Somewhere Over The Rainbow.

The stellar cast features Amy McCann as Dorothy, Vincent Hooper as Lion, Bella McSporran as Scarecrow and Ethan Churchill as Tin Man. Joining them on stage will be renowned music theatre star, Rachael Beck as the Good Witch. The role of Bad Witch will be performed by Lucy Williamson who recently wowed audiences in her role of Judy Garland in The Boy from Oz.

The story of the Wizard of Oz has always resonated with LGBTIQA+ audiences, and there’s lots of theories to why we love it so much, but nobody’s entirely sure where the phrase ‘friend of Dorothy’ came from.

Tickets on sale through Ticketmaster – www.ticketmaster.com.au – from Friday 27 August.

