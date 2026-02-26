West End hit ‘Go Your Own Way’ celebrates the music of Fleetwood Mac

After a smash-hit run on London’s West End, Go Your Own Way is heading down under.

The show promises a spellbinding theatrical celebration of Fleetwood Mac’s music and career, taking audiences on an enthralling journey through the iconic band’s songbook.

Featuring an ensemble of world-class musicians, this passionate cast held sold-out shows in London’s Adelphi Theatre.

Paying homage to the band’s Rumours era, fans can expect to hear Dreams, Don’t Stop, The Chain and more favourite hits.

Go Your Own Way will be at the Riverside Theatre on 12 June 2026. For more, head to gyowtour.com