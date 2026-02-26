Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

West End hit ‘Go Your Own Way’ celebrates the music of Fleetwood Mac

Culture

After a smash-hit run on London’s West End, Go Your Own Way is heading down under.

The show promises a spellbinding theatrical celebration of Fleetwood Mac’s music and career, taking audiences on an enthralling journey through the iconic band’s songbook.

- Advertisement -

Featuring an ensemble of world-class musicians, this passionate cast held sold-out shows in London’s Adelphi Theatre.

Paying homage to the band’s Rumours era, fans can expect to hear Dreams, Don’t Stop, The Chain and more favourite hits.

Go Your Own Way will be at the Riverside Theatre on 12 June 2026. For more, head to gyowtour.com

Latest

News

Hannah Beazley voices support for LGBTIQA+ community following offensive flyers

0
Hannah Beazley has reaffirmed her support for LGBTIQA+ communities in the wake of a wave of offensive flyers being found across many suburbs
Culture

Head back to the 80s with Go West and Debbie Gibson

0
The 80s legends will be teaming up for an Aussie tour that kicks off in Perth.
History

On This Gay Day | Willow and Tara kissed on 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'

0
The scene was groundbreaking for its time.
Culture

Oz Comic-Con brings all the pop culture to PCEC this March

0
Helluva Boss creator Brandon Rogers and Xena: Warrior Princess star Renee O'Connor headline this year's expo.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Hannah Beazley voices support for LGBTIQA+ community following offensive flyers

0
Hannah Beazley has reaffirmed her support for LGBTIQA+ communities in the wake of a wave of offensive flyers being found across many suburbs
Culture

Head back to the 80s with Go West and Debbie Gibson

0
The 80s legends will be teaming up for an Aussie tour that kicks off in Perth.
History

On This Gay Day | Willow and Tara kissed on 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'

0
The scene was groundbreaking for its time.
Culture

Oz Comic-Con brings all the pop culture to PCEC this March

0
Helluva Boss creator Brandon Rogers and Xena: Warrior Princess star Renee O'Connor headline this year's expo.
Community

‘Queer Renegades’: SBS podcast shines a light on LGBTIQA+ rebels

0
SBS podcast Queer Renegades is looking back on the history of protest and rebellion that shaped our community.

Hannah Beazley voices support for LGBTIQA+ community following offensive flyers

Graeme Watson -
Hannah Beazley has reaffirmed her support for LGBTIQA+ communities in the wake of a wave of offensive flyers being found across many suburbs
Read more

Head back to the 80s with Go West and Debbie Gibson

Graeme Watson -
The 80s legends will be teaming up for an Aussie tour that kicks off in Perth.
Read more

On This Gay Day | Willow and Tara kissed on 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'

OUTinPerth -
The scene was groundbreaking for its time.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture