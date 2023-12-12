Western Australia chooses to ‘Be Brave’ for Pride Parade 2023

More than 100 community groups, organisations, support services and allies marched through the streets of Northbridge on Saturday 25 November for Pride WA’s annual parade.

The march marked the end of Pride WA’s 31st annual PrideFEST, celebrating LGBTIQA+ communities across Australia in line with this year’s theme: Be Brave. Be Strong. Be You.

The parade was hosted by Seven’s Matt Tinney and Syan Vallance, with pre- and post-parade entertainment from Hannah Conda, Dolly Diamond, DJ Kayty Banks, Dean Misdale, DJKP, Project Bexx, Fay Rocious, Cougar Morrison, Matthew Pope, BarbieQ, Alexas Armstrong, Skye Scraper and Miss Cara.

Images: Daniel James Grant

