Westfield celebrate Pride with some very camp Santa photography

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

This year, Westfield Living Centres across Western Australia will celebrate PrideFEST 2022 for the first time, with a dedicated all-inclusive’ day of celebration and Santa Photography in support of Living Proud WA on November 19.

‘Living Proud this Christmas’ will see several LGBTIQ+ themed Christmas events and activations taking place at Westfield Living centres. These will include Santa photography sessions with pride props, face-painting, drag queens, and roaming entertainment, in addition to a range of educational initiatives for team members.

The event coincides with the state-wide celebrations for PrideFEST 2022, and is delivered in partnership with Living Proud, the WA-based not-for-profit organisation that has provided peer support, corporate training and programs to LGBTIQ+ people and communities in WA for almost 50 years. They are also one of the longest-running LGBTIQ+ organisation in the Southern Hemisphere.

All Westfield centres in Western Australia will participate, including Westfield Carousel, Westfield Innaloo, Westfield Whitford City and Westfield Booragoon. Living Proud is also providing additional education and training for Santa and Westfield teams across Western Australia with a focus on inclusive language and community engagement. As part of the initiative, all proceeds from Santa photography sessions on the day will be donated to Living Proud WA in support of their work in the community.

Scentre Group, WA Regional Manager Centre Experience, Lachlan Monfries, said the event showed their commitment to ensuring everyone was welcome at Westfield Shopping Centres.

‘Living Proud this Christmas’ is going to be a fantastic celebration and continues our commitment to offering an inclusive environment for all communities. Everyone is welcome and we encourage all customers to come and enjoy the celebrations and raise funds and awareness for a local WA charity.

“The initiative is part of a much broader commitment to creating a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture year-round within all our Westfield Living Centres and across our entire business, celebrating days of significance such as Wear it Purple Day and Mardi Gras.”

Living Proud, WA Chairperson, Barry Cosker shared his excitement about the event.

“It has been incredible building a festive Christmas experience with Westfield that invites Perth’s diverse LGBTIQ+ community and supporters to come together and celebrate.

“This experience will not only be welcomed by rainbow families across Perth but funds raised will continue to assist Living Proud in supporting the wellbeing of the wider community and assist in other organisations becoming more inclusive of the LGBTIQ+ community.”

Booking for Santa Photography at Westfield are essential, and there are limited places available. Customers are encouraged to contact or visit their local Westfield for more information on timings, availability and locations.

Westfield Carousel | Westfield Innaloo | Westfield Whitford City | Westfield Booragoon

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.