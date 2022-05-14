Indie pop duo Wet release new single ‘Tell Me Why’

Pink Room is Wet’s upcoming EP as part of Secretly Canadian’s Friends Of campaign, guided by the New York three-piece’s magnetic singer-songwriter Kelly Zutrau.

It will be released on July 8 digitally, with a physical release planned for August 12. Alongside the news of the EP, Wet have shared new single Tell Me Why.

Pink Room follows Zutrau’s third LP, Letter Blue, which was Wet’s most collaborative release, with co-writing and co-production from Toro y Moi’s Chaz Bear, as well as Frank Ocean’s go-to keyboardist Buddy Ross. Notably, founding guitarist Marty Sulkow has rejoined the group, alongside their nimble producer Joe Valle. Altogether, they’ve helped to create Wet’s most natural-feeling and playful songs to date.

Wet released their self-titled debut EP in 2014, for the taste-making pop label Neon Gold, before moving to Columbia Records for two understated, celebrated albums, Don’t You (2016) and Still Run (2018). They’ve toured with The 1975, Florence + the Machine, and Toro y Moi, who also featured Wet on 2019’s Outer Peace.

“I’m always interested in multiple feelings at once,” Zutrau says. “Not just a happy song, but happy and sad and guilty — those can all be true.”

“We see these messages in music and media that are very black and white, but our lives don’t really live up to those expectations. Instead, we’re somewhere in the middle of all these states that are much easier to explain.”

Tell Me Why is out now.

Image: Kobe Wagstaff

