What’s on at Perth’s Moro Spanish Film Festival

Presented by Palace Cinemas, in association with Luna Palace Cinemas, the 2022 Moro Spanish Film Festival full program has been revealed providing for some “reel inspiración”.

A sensational line-up of leading Spanish language cinema from Spain and Latin America features famous faces, including Penélope Cruz, Antonio Banderas, Oscar Martínez, Paco León and Blanca Portillo along with exciting new talent and will be screening from 27 April – 18 May at Palace Cinemas Raine Square, Luna Leederville and Luna on SX.

The rich program of thirty four films consists of twenty-one features from Spain, ten from across Latin America including Argentina, Mexico, Uruguay and the Dominican Republic and another three from Australia and the USA and features a wide range of genres from period-set drama, documentary, realist drama, to satire and riotous comedy.

Opening the Festival is the Australian Premiere of the much-anticipated Official Competition (pictured). Penélope Cruz, Antonio Banderas, and Oscar Martínez star in Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat’s ingenious, icy behind-the-scenes satire of moviemaking.

The Festival Special presentation is Language Lessons a charming and award-winning comedy about a Spanish teacher and her student, whose online connection takes on far more importance than either could have anticipated – starring Natalie Morales and Mark Duplass.

The Spanish program also features Polyamory For Dummies, a spicy comedy about sexuality; Girlfriends, the story of four women who reunite at a crucial moment in their lives, and the Academy Award-winning Encanto.

Among the Latin American films you can see Camila Comes Out Tonight, a lively portrait of Argentine youth; romantic comedy The Big Love Picture and the documentary exploring a global network of scientist women working towards sustainability in the Antarctic – Begin Again.

The 2022 Moro Spanish Film Festival will take place at Palace Cinemas Raine Square, Luna Leederville and Luna on SX from 27 April – 18 May. Check out the full program at spanishfilmfestival.com

