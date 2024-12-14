Who is in the running for the 2025 Golden Globes?

The Golden Globes are one of the first awards shows in a long list of Hollywood celebrations that take place at the start of each year and are seen as an indicator of who might fare well at the Oscars.

The nominations for the best films and television programs of the last year were released earlier this week and there’s lots of LGBTIQA+ stars and projects in the mix.

- Advertisement -

The awards take place on Sunday 5th January in Los Angeles, which will be Monday morning here in Australia.

Karla Sofía Gascón in Emilia Pérez.

Musical Emilia Pérez picked up a whopping 10 nominations. The Netflix produced film will open in Australian cinemas soon.

Karla Sofía Gascón makes history as the first actor who is transgender to be nominated for a lead role in an acting category. The film from French director Jacques Audiard tells the story of a feared cartel leader who enlists a top lawyer to help her disappear and achieve her dream of transitioning to a woman.

Alongside Gascón the film also stars Zoe Saldana and Selena Gomez.

Unlike many awards the Golden Globes covers both film and television and also has separate categories for dramas and musicals and comedies, so there’s a lot of awards to give out.

In the Best Motion Picture Drama The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, Nickel Boys and September 5 are in the running.

On the Musical or Comedy side of the fence, Anonra, Challengers, Emilia Pérez, A Real Pain, The Substance and Wicked are the contenders.

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama has nods to Pamela Anderson for The Last Showgirl, Angelia Jolie for Maria, Nicole Kidman for Babygirl, Tilda Swinton for The Room Next Door, Fernanda Torres for I’m Still Here and Kate Winslet for Lee.

Drew Starkey and Daniel Craig in Queer.

The male category for drama performances will see Adrian Brody for The Brutalist, Timothée Chalamet for A Complete Unknown, Daniel Craig for Queer, Colman Domingo for Sing Sing, Ralph Fiennes for Conclave and Sebastian Stan for The Apprentice donning their tuxes.

In the comedy realm Amy Adams is nominated for Nightbitch, as is Cynthia Erivo for Wicked, Karla Sofía Gascón for Emilia Pérez, Mikey Madison for Anora, Demi Moore for The Substance and Zendaya for Challengers.

When it comes to the boys Jesse Eisenberg is nominated for A Real Pain, Hugh Grant is recognised for Heretic, while Gabriel Labelle is up for Saturday Night, Jesse Plemons is included for Kinds of Kindness, Glen Powel is praised for his role in Hitman, and Sebastian Stan is on a roll with a nomination for A Different Man.

Other notable nominations include Best Supporting Actor nominations Ariana Grande in Wicked. There’s also nominations relating to Baby Reindeer, Ripley, Hacks, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, and many other favourites.

Read all the nominations for the 2025 awards.