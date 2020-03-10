Will Destiny take Malta to the top of Eurovision 2020?

Malta have revealed their song for Eurovision 2020 with local singer Destiny representing them at Rotterdam.

She will sing All Of My Love written by Bernarda Brunovic, Borislav Milanov, Sebastian Arman, Dag Lundberg, Joacim Persson and Cesar Sampson.

Destiny Chukunyere has previously completed in Junior Eurovision and and recently won X-Factor Malta in a nail-biting finale. She also recently competed in Britain’s Got Talent finishing sixth in the recent series’ semi final.

Malta at Eurovision

Malta has never won the competition and has been an infrequent participant over the decades. The first entered the competition in the early 1970’s but sat out for 16 years between 1975 and 1991.

They’ve come second twice, but never nabbed the top spot, and in recent years their success has been limited.

Since Australia joined the competition in 2015 Malta has only made it through to the finals and on both occasions Australia has scored substantially higher points.

OIP Staff