Wilson Cruz remembers Andre ‘Angel’ Melendez

Actor Wilson Cruz (pictured left) has paid tribute to Andre ‘Angel’ Melendez (pictured right), who he portrayed in the 2003 film Party Monster. Cruz’s tribute comes following the death of Michael Alig, the club promoter who was convicted of manslaughter over the young man’s death.

Posting on his Facebook page Cruz said it was important to remember that Melendez died a horrible death and was so much more than a part in someone else’s story.

“Andre “Angel” Melendez was a son, a brother and was loved by his family and friends. He, as so many young people in the 90’s longed to find a place where he belonged and where he felt safe to express who he was. He took on a club persona of an Angel and when I played him in the movie, #PartyMonster, I felt and understood in a profound way, that those wings were as much a prayer for his own safety and protection than for any cosmetic effect. “I think he knew he needed protection in the world he’d found himself in, the only world, I think, he thought was available to him. Tragically, it was there that he met his ultimate demise at the hands of his murderers. His head was bludgeoned, he was doused in bleach and dumped in a bathtub for a week before his legs were hacked off and he was thrown in the river. Another young, brown, queer boy murdered and he wasn’t even centered in that story when it was told. “Andre “Angel” Melendez, was a son, a brother and a friend. He was more than an anecdote in a murderer’s obituary. He was the lead character in the movie of HIS life and today, I choose to remember HIM. #RIP #AngelMelendez”

Cruz portrayed Melendez in the 2003 film, while Macaulay Culkin played Michael Alig.

The American actor celebrates his own 47th birthday today, and is currently one of the stars of the TV series Star Trek Discovery where he plays one of the first LGBTI characters in the long running franchise. His character Dr Hugh Culber has become a fan favourite since the show made it’s debut three years ago.

His career began back in 2003 when he played the groundbreaking role of Enrique “Rickie” Vasquez opposite Claire Danes in the critically acclaimed TV series My So-Called Life. He went on to appear in the film Johns opposite David Arquette and appeared in many TV series including The West Wing, ER, Noah’s Arc, Grey’s Anatomy and many others.

Cruz has also been a proud advocate for LGBTIQ+ rights and served as a national spokesperson for GLAAD. OIP Staff

