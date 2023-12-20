Woodworking and circus skills are combined in ‘Ingrained’

Perth born circus artist and former cabinet maker Jeromy Nuuk from the international circus company Hands some Feet will be returning to Fringe World in 2024.

It’s three years since Nuuk last performed at the festival and this time round, he’s bringing his first ever solo show Ingrained. It is described as a heartfelt tribute to tradies and their unwavering spirit.

The show combines his mastery of both woodworking and circus arts, which sounds like something the occupational health and safety team would raise their eyebrows at.

Jeromy’s show unfolds the tale of a man in his humble wood workshop crafting wooden spheres day in and day out.

The performance delves into the depths of his daydreams, moments of escape, and the creative distractions he employs to navigate the daily grind.

Since leaving Perth in 2014 for Belgium to study at a prestigious circus university, Jeromy has been touring the world with numerous of his own productions as well as with other renowned circus companies.

He is now partially based out of Finland with his now wife and co-founder of their company Hands some Feet, Liisa Nuuk.

The show is not only a celebration of craftsmanship but also a testament to Jeromy’s resilience. Battling Crohn’s disease throughout his life has only fuelled his determination to pursue the impossible and to push the boundaries of his art form.

While oftentimes an invisible struggle from an outside perspective, having an auto immune disease has most certainly thrown a hurdle or two into his path of becoming a successful circus artist, but the artists had forged ahead and slowly built up a body of work.

Ingrained will be on at the Gold Digger in the Pleasure Garden from 19th-28th January 2024. Tickets are on sale now.

OIP Staff

