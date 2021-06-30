Critically acclaimed queer comedy ‘Work In Progress’ returns for season 2

Stan today released the trailer for the brand new season of acclaimed comedy series Work In Progress. The 10-episode second season will premiere 23 August only on Stan, with two episodes back to back then new episodes weekly after that.

Work In Progress stars series co-creator Abby McEnany, who writes with showrunner and director Lilly Wachowski (The Matrix).

In its first season, Work In Progress received a nomination from the GLAAD Media Awards for Outstanding Comedy Series; scored a 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer; and garnered widespread viewer and critical praise, which touted the series’ universal appeal, heart and humour.

McEnany was nominated for a Film Independent Spirit Award for Best Female Performance in a New Scripted Series and won a Gracie Award for Outstanding Female Actor in a Breakthrough Role.

Based on her own life, the second season of Work In Progress picks back up with McEnany’s character Abby in the wake of her breakup (and almost out of almonds).

A 46-year-old self-identified fat, queer dyke, Abby begrudgingly accepts that she’s too busy to kill herself. In fact, she’s just starting to get her head above water… when a global pandemic converges with a family emergency and forces her into uncharted territory.

Returning this season are Celeste Pechous as Campbell, Armand Fields as King, Karin Anglin as Alison, Bruce Jarchow as Edward, Theo Germaine as Chris and Julia Sweeney, appearing as herself.

Work In Progress is executive produced by Abby McEnany and Lilly Wachowski. Lawrence Mattis and Josh Adler of Circle of Confusion also serve as executive producers with Tony Hernandez of JAX Media and Julia Sweeney. The series was created by Abby McEnany & Tim Mason.

Work In Progress Season 2 will premiere 23 August, only on Stan – same day as the U.S. All episodes of Season 1 are available to stream now.

Source: Media release

