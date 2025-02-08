Writer and comedian Adam Kay to tour Australia

Writer and comedian Adam Kay will be heading back down under for a tour.

Kay found fame with the publication of his autobiographical book This Is Going to Hurt which detailed his experiences as a junior doctor in the UK’s National Health Service. The book was adapted into a television series starring Ben Whishaw.

- Advertisement -

He’ll be back in Australia this April and May after a sellout tour in 2024. The shows will be starting in Geelong before heading to Melbourne, Hobart, Adelaide, Canberra, Thirroul, Newcastle, Sydney, Perth and Brisbane.

Adam Kay.

This hilarious live show about life on and off the hospital wards was a breakaway hit in the UK, seen by over 300,000 people, including 50 sell-out nights in the West End. He was the best-selling act of the 2023 Edinburgh Fringe.

While Kay documented his own life for his book, his next literary work is one of fiction. His debut novel, A Particularly Nasty Case, a deathly funny mix of mystery, medicine and murder, will be published in September 2025. When he’s not touring the globe Kay spends his time at home with his husband and their two dogs.

Kay’s tour dates seem in crisscrossing over Australia playing urban and regional centres.

The tour will begin in Geelong at The Story House on Saturday 12th April, before a run of six shows in Melbourne from 15th – 20th April. Kay will then head to Hobart’s Odeon Theatre on Tuesday 22nd April and then a booking at Adelaide’s Norwood Concert Hall the following day.

Next he’ll head to Canberra for a show at the Canberra Theatre on ANZAC Day, and the following day will be at Anita’s Theatre in Thirroul. Following that there’s a show in Newcastle on Monday 28th, then Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on the 29th April.

Kay will head to the west coast for a Perth show at The Regal Theatre on Saturday 3rd May and then fly back across the continent for a final date at Brisbane’s Powerhouse on Wednesday 7th May.

Ahead of his Australian tour Kay is playing in Singapore, and then afterwards he’s heading to New Zealand for a run of shows.

Tickets are on sale now.