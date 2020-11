Yelle have a new tune, it’s called ‘Vue d’en face’

Yelle, the French band fronted by singer Julie Budet, have released a brand new video for their fresh tune Vue d’en face, which Google translate tells us means View From Across the Street.

The song is from the band latest album L’Ère du Verseau and features French director and actor Nicolas Maury in the clip.

Take a look at their latest offering.

OIP Staff

