‘You Can’t Ask That’ is back with bogans, gay men, and so much more

Screen,Tv | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Popular and insightful television program You Can’t Ask That will return to the ABC this May with a whole bunch of new episodes.

This time round the show will continue it’s tradition of putting questions to misunderstood and marginalised groups in society. This time the spotlight is being shone on gay men, models, porn stars, people who have experienced dependency and addiction to prescription medication, people who experience postnatal depression, bogans, people who went to juvenile detention, and people affected by dementia.

Well known queer author Holden Sheppard takes a seat in front of the camera, he put his hand up for both the gay men and bogan categories, with producers ruling his bogan qualities were to be the focus of his question answering.

The series airs from 25th May with people who have been in Juvenile Detention up first. With children as young as ten able to be sent to juvenile detention in Australia, this episode questions how we deal with some of the most damaged kids in society.

What happens when a child is told they are bad, and can there be rehabilitation in detention? 25-year-old Dylan Voller, who first went into custody at eleven, talks about life after his infamous time in juvenile justice.

In an emotional episode on postnatal depression, eight parents explore the shame, public and family pressure, plus the personal guilt that surrounds this often

misunderstood and taboo topic.

The episode on gay men features a rare interview with 78’er Barry Charles. 71-year-old Barry shares the interview space with Liam, a 23-year-old ‘country boy’. It’s an intergenerational moment.

From the very first question “Can you read this card?’ the models in this episode realise this isn’t going to be an easy red-carpet interview. Elaine Estreich (formerly

known as Elaine George) the first Aboriginal model to grace the cover of Vogue bites back with a turn of phrase that instantly makes you love her “We’re not ditzy bitches,

just because we’re good lookin.”

While Chloe Maxwell, who found fame in the untamed 90’s, said of her catwalk experiences “Champagne, that was a must at every fashion parade, I can’t remember ever doing one sober.”

In the episode on prescription drug dependency and addiction, Leah shares that she had no idea that a fall in the mum’s race at her son’s school would trigger chronic pain and a relationship with prescription opioids that would last more than a decade. Eight interviewees talk openly about their addiction, doctor shopping, rehab and who is to blame for prescription drug dependency.

While the show will air weekly on the ABC, all episodes will be available to view online from 25th May.

If you haven’t seen the previous season’s catch up on ABC iView, and read our interview with series creator Kirk Docker.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.