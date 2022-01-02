Yungblud’s ‘Life On Mars’ tour lands in Perth this July

Secret Sounds Touring were thrilled to announce the 2022 rescheduled tour dates of Australia’s favourite Yorkshire born singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Yungblud . And there’s good news for fans in the West with a Perth date added to the run of shows.

Kicking off in Melbourne, the all-ages tour will also take on Brisbane, Adelaide, Sydney and now Perth across early July 2022 for Yungblud’s biggest shows to date.

In the three years since his first visit down under, Yungblud has established a massive Australian fan base and cemented his place as a festival favourite from Byron Bay to the Apple Isle.

He’s torn up stages at Splendour in the Grass, Spin Off, Falls Festival and Tasmania’s Party in the Paddock, where he famously facilitated a covert marriage proposal from fans Hayley to Grace during his set.

Yungblud also felt the love from some seriously heavyweight collabs that dropped across 2019 and 2020. 11 Minutes with Halsey and Travis Barker was certified ARIA Platinum and I Think I’m Okay with Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker reached ARIA Gold along with hits with Dan Reynolds (Imagine Dragons) on original me and a screaming romp in Obey with Bring Me The Horizon.

With his 2020 album Weird still going strong, 1.5 billion streams and 800,000+ albums sold globally there’s no doubt that Yungblud’s star is continuing to rise both in Australia and around the world.

With three sold out Australian tours already behind him, Yungblud is heading back with a bunch of fresh new Weird tracks and all the larrikin good vibes his Australian fans love.

Yungblud comes to Perth’s Astor Theatre on Saturday July 30. For tickets and more info head to secretsounds.com

