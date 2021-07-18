Yves Tumor shares new EP ‘The Asymptotical World’

Ground-breaking artist Yves Tumor continues to unlock the perception of reality with a psychedelically bent off-kilter rock offering, The Asymptotical World EP out now on Warp.

The boundary smashing six song EP is described as the next era from the pop auteur and first release from Yves Tumor following the critically acclaimed 2020 album Heaven To a Tortured Mind.

Tumor’s musical journey started in 2015 with an EP for Berlin’s experimental club label Janus, and another one for Mykki Blanco’s label, Dogfood MG. That same year, the artist released the first album, When Man Fails You.

After signing to respected label Warp in 2017 Tumor delivered the album Safe In The Hands Of Love, and followed that up with last year’s highly acclaimed Heaven To a Tortured Mind.

Take a look at the video for the tune Jackie.

OIP Staff

