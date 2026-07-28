‘ˈalkəmē UNLEASHED’ is loaded with local talent that doesn’t hold back

WA production company Sinista Entertainment is bringing a talent spectacular to Metro City this weekend that aspires to be unlike anything you’ve seen before.

ˈalkəmē UNLEASHED is the wicked creation of local 24-year-old producer Tayla Siskopoulos, who warned us that trying to describe the show is like trying to explain your favourite song… “you can list what’s in it, but that misses the point.”

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We caught up with Tayla for a sneak peek behind the curtain ahead of the main event this Friday.

There’s an exciting sense of mystery around ˈalkəmē, but what can you tell us about what to expect?



I always find this question hard because I don’t want to give too much away.

ˈalkəmē is one of those shows that’s best experienced without knowing exactly what’s coming next. It’s inspired by the four elements: Fire, Water, Earth and Air, plus one special Element: Spirit. But beyond that, it’s really about stepping into another world for a couple of hours.

You’ll see burlesque, aerial, live vocals, fire artistry and an array of dance genres, but it’s the way those acts come together that makes it feel different. There are moments that are beautiful, moments that are unexpected, and moments where you’ll just sit there thinking, “How did they even do that?”

More than anything, I want people to walk away feeling like they’ve experienced something they can’t quite compare to anything else.

How did ˈalkəmē get started? What does it mean to “UNLEASH” this production?



‘alkeme was built around the idea of giving artists a space to collaborate, try new ideas and create work they’re genuinely proud of. ˈalkəmē grew from that. The idea, then slowly evolved into this incredible community of performers who all bring something completely different to the stage.

UNLEASHED feels like the next chapter. We’ve introduced new acts, welcomed new artists and given myself permission to dream a little bigger. Every time we put the show on, I learn something new, and this version is definitely the biggest and most ambitious one created so far.

When bringing together a cast for a talent showcase like this, what do you think makes a performer stand out? What makes an ensemble work?



For me, what makes someone stand out isn’t always being the most technically perfect performer. It’s the people who are willing to take risks, keep learning and throw themselves into the creative process. They’re the ones who walk into rehearsals, support the people around them and genuinely love what they do.

As for what makes an ensemble work, it’s definitely the people.There’s no ego everyone wants the show to succeed, not just their own act.

I think audiences can feel that. When a cast genuinely enjoys creating together, there’s an energy you can’t fake, and that’s something I’m really proud we’ve built with ˈalkəmē.

What do you think the LGBTIQA+ community will love about this show?



I hope they’ll feel at home.

So many of the artists I work with are part of the LGBTIQA+ community, so creating a space where people feel accepted, celebrated and free to be themselves has always come naturally.

I think that’s what people connect with. There’s no pretending to be something we’re not; what you see on stage is a group of incredibly talented people who genuinely love creating together.

Whether you’re coming with your partner, your friends or on your own, I hope you leave feeling like you’ve been part of something special.

Why is it important for you (and audiences) to support local artists and creatives in these uncertain times?



When people buy a ticket, they do so much more than coming to see a show. They back locals, help artists get paid fairly, and make it possible for independent productions like ˈalkəmē to keep growing.

I pour everything I have into these productions because I believe in them.

I hope people leave ˈalkəmē not only having had an amazing night out but also feeling proud to have supported local artists. The more people support local productions, the more opportunities we can keep creating.

For me, that’s what Sinista Entertainment is all about: building something here, with our community, and proving that amazing entertainment can be created right here in Perth.

ˈalkəmē UNLEASHED is taking over Metro City this Friday, 31 July at 8pm.

Sinista Entertainment is offering a special for OUTinPerth readers: “One Ticket. Two Seats. Just a little thank you for checking us out.” Grab your tickets at megatix.com.au