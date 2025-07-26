10 Nights in Port: Winter festival set to heat up Fremantle

Fremantle is heating up this winter with the return of the fabulous 10 Nights In Port festival.

The festival brings music, ceremony, art and wonder together across Walyalup with free and ticketed events from 7 to 17 August.

Fremantle Town Hall is at the heart of the celebrations, hosting children’s sensory workshops, a ‘climate cabaret’, dance party, experimental theatre, gigs and much more.



At Esplanade Park, botanical artist Lara Rose Bos will create an interactive installation in the Norfolk Island Pine tree grove canopies – the Wishing Trees. This wonderous creation offers a reflective space for contemplation and community.



Newly-opened eateries Cassius and Moon & Mary join forces with the Old Courthouse to create Lucifer Lane – one night of food and fire featuring hot chestnut stands, mulled wine, fire pits, fiery shows and roving entertainment with dinner hosted throughout the three venues.

Mowanjum Now

Felicity Groom invites audiences to join her Coven and find the witches in hidden corners around Walyalup. Women lead this collaborative visual and audio project, representing various elements.



Jo O’Dea is producing the festival for the first time, having previously worked on events including Bunbury Fringe, the Geographe WA Alternative Varieties Wine Show and the Nannup Flower and Garden Festival.



“This year’s festival features a bumper line up of 31 events, workshops, exhibitions and performances. From comedy nights to photography talks, an accessible dance party, experimental theatre, exhibitions and everything in between, we have created a program that will get audiences off the couch this winter and into the streets of Walyalup and I feel privileged to have been trusted with this task,” O’Dea said.



“These events are for everyone – kids will love the curious world of ‘Drip Drop’ – an immersive colourful experience of ice and water; while the Fremantle Chamber Orchestra is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a spectacular concert at Town Hall.



“With themed guided trails in Booyeembara Park, a ‘Climate Cabaret’ from Hannah Moloney of ABC TV’s Gardening Australia, experimental theatre with Max Barton (Wednesdays at The End of the World) and Mowanjum Now bringing the Kimberley warmth to wintery Fremantle, we invite everyone to check out the program and find something that resonates with them.”

Ginava and Mary Lamb O God – Gendermess

At Walyalup Fremantle Arts Centre, you can see the loaned exhibition from UK artist David Shrigley bringing the conceptual, interactive Tennis Ball Exchange to Perth for the first time.



For those that prefer a late-night jaunt, Freak Out! The Afterparty from boundary-pushing Gendermess will bring the ultimate late-night variety experience, an electrifying fusion of drag, burlesque, circus and cabaret set to a pulsating soundtrack of 90s house and club anthems.

10 Nights in Port is at venues across Walyalup / Fremantle from 7 – 17 August. For more, head to 10nightsinport.com.au