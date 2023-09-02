20-year-old Ugandan facing death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality”

A 20-year-old man in Uganda is set to be the first person tried under the country’s new harsh laws against homosexuality that were signed into law in May this year.

Police have confirmed the young man has been charged with the offence of aggravated homosexuality, accused of having sexual intercourse with a 41-year-old man. No further details have been given.

The recently passed law describes “aggravated homosexuality” as a crime involving children, people living with HIV, or repeat offenders of homosexual offences.

If convicted the man could face the death penalty. Uganda now has some of the toughest laws against homosexuality with life imprisonment for anyone found to have engaged in same-sex activities. Since the laws were introduced, several people have been arrested and charged with the crime.

Uganda has not carried out an execution for any crime since 2005 but the death penalty is applied to many different crimes.

The law was condemned by human rights organisations when it was introduced earlier this year. Human Rights Watch were one of the prominent bodies that drew attention to the legislation.

“Museveni’s signing of the anti-homosexuality bill is a serious blow to multiple fundamental rights, including the rights to freedom of expression and association, privacy, equality, and nondiscrimination.

“The Ugandan government is obligated to guarantee these rights for all people, including sexual minorities. It should take steps to create an environment that prevents violence and discrimination against LGBT people, in Uganda and the region.” Human Rights Watch said at the time.

