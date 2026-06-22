7 things we learned from Interview’s chat with Madonna

Madonna has returned to the cover of Interview magazine, where she sits down with editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg for an in-depth conversation.

Just weeks ahead of the release of her upcoming record, Confessions II, Madonna participated in a photoshoot portraying a housewife character she calls Dee Dee. During the interview, she discusses a wide range of topics, including her career, personal life, and early experiences in New York City.

- Advertisement -

This marks the eleventh time Madonna has appeared on the cover of the publication, a record. She also reflects on conversations she had with the magazine’s founder, Andy Warhol.

Here are seven key takeaways from the interview.

A television series about Madonna’s life is still in development

Madonna revealed that she spent two years working on a script for a biographical film about her life and career. However, the project was shelved after Universal declined to provide a large enough budget. She is now collaborating with Netflix on a new version, although they had to begin again with a new writer due to rights issues. “I’ve had a huge life, so I needed a big budget,” she said.

She entered the studio during a difficult period

Following the collapse of the film project, Madonna contacted producer Stuart Price about creating a follow-up to their 2005 album Confessions on a Dance Floor. At the time, she was dealing with several personal challenges, including the death of her stepmother, the illness and subsequent passing of her brother Christopher, and tensions with her daughter Lourdes Leon. One song on the new album was co-written with Lourdes.

She discusses her early career connections

Madonna elaborated on how she secured a key early opportunity by persuading DJ Mark Kamins to play her demo at the nightclub Danceteria. She described their early interactions and their significance in her career development, which are also referenced in her recent short film. While she shared the story many times, she’s given more details this time about how she got the DJ to play her song. “We made out, we did a little blow, and then he agreed to listen to my demo.” Madonna recalled.

Stromae appears on her new album

Belgian artist Stromae features on a track titled My Sins Are My Saviour. Stromae, who has released three albums, most recently Multitude in 2022, contributes to the collaboration.

Years of dancing have affected her knee health

Madonna explained that years of performing have resulted in significant knee issues. “I have a bad knee now. I have no cartilage in it,” she said, attributing the condition to dancing in high heels, running on pavement, and practising Ashtanga yoga. She now focuses on Peloton cycling, VersaClimber workouts, and high-intensity circuit training to keep fit.

An unreleased collaboration did not make the album

She revealed that a track titled What Will Save Me, created with Stuart Price and Arca, did not make the final album. The song explores themes of community on dancefloors.

Madonna is currently based in London

Madonna shared that she tends to move homes every few years and is currently living in London after previously spending time in New York. She described New York as feeling quieter in recent years.

You can find the full interview in Interview magazine.